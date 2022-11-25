The Women Making Waves event is a chance to celebrate women making a difference in the Lakes Area and the work of local nonprofits supporting women and children in the areas of health and wellness, education, and financial empowerment.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Women’s Fund (BLAWF) invites everyone to save the date and plan to join them at Grand View April 18 to honor the Women Making Waves and Ripple Maker Recipients.
The Woman Making Waves and Ripple Maker awards recognize women who have significantly contributed by giving of their time and/or financial resources to help local charities. We ask that if you know any local women who fit either of these criteria to please nominate them online at www.communitygiving.org/BrainerdWomensFund. Last year’s recipients were Becky Twamley as the 2020-22 Women Making Waves award recipient and Kaytlin Hart as the first ever 2022 Ripple Maker award recipient.
In addition to recognizing the award recipients, the BLAWF will also formally award recipients from the recently opened grant round to selected non-profits who are committed to supporting the educational, health and wellness, and financial empowerment of women and children in the Lakes Area. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply for this year’s grant round if their focus fits the application criteria and may be found online at www.communitygiving.org/BrainerdWomensFund.
The past year grant recipients included: My Neighbor to Love Coalition for a supportive housing community helping low income and/or homeless, TheShop for their after school Girls Who Code program, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity to assist with providing safety and self-reliance to a home build recipient, The Outreach Program of the Brainerd Lakes to help combat food insecurities, Advocates Against Domestic Abuse (dba HOPE) to provide housing and comprehensive services to those overcoming domestic violence, the Rotary Club of Central Lakes for the REHT concert event raising awareness around human trafficking, WeARE the Clinic to assist with reproductive health education, Smiles for Jake Movement to assist with raising mental health awareness, Women Who Lead to support entrepreneurial women, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation for general support and grants and the Northland Arboretum to empower women to lead and lean into nature project.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Women’s Fund (BLAWF) was established in 2009 in part by the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) to enhance the lives of women and children in the Brainerd Lakes Area by supporting innovative solutions provided by area non-profits. To date, the BLAWF has provided over $125,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) organizations.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Brainerd area. Since 1998, BLACF has grown to over $16.7 million in assets and awarded over $8.1 million in grants to nonprofits. The BLACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of many community foundations united under a single framework to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of our donors. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds totaling nearly $195 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/Brainerd
