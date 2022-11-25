The Women Making Waves event is a chance to celebrate women making a difference in the Lakes Area and the work of local nonprofits supporting women and children in the areas of health and wellness, education, and financial empowerment.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Women’s Fund (BLAWF) invites everyone to save the date and plan to join them at Grand View April 18 to honor the Women Making Waves and Ripple Maker Recipients.

