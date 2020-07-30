Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person’s case in the Outing area, near Eastburn Road.
The sheriff’s office requests the public’s assistance in locating an adult male, 38-year-old Jamie Lucas of Brainerd. Lucas was last seen on July 3.
Lucas is described as a 6-4, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Lucas fled on foot during a traffic stop. The immediate area was extensively searched by officers and K9.
Anyone with information about Lucas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677.
