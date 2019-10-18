Calvary Church, Walker, will host Saturday Cinema Night at 5 p.m. Oct. 26, with a meal and the movie, “Breakthrough.”
“Breakthrough” is the dramatic true story of 14-year-old John Smith who fell through the ice and drowned but was miraculously brought back to life by the power of God.
John’s family lives in St. Louis, Mo. In January, 2015 John and two other friends fell through thin ice. While his friends were able to swim to safety, John spent 15 minutes under water before being found by rescue swimmers. When he was brought to the surface, he had no pulse and was not breathing. The boy was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital while receiving CPR for 27 minutes, with no avail.
Doctors determined John was dead and allowed his mother, Joyce Smith, to enter his room. The movie tells the dramatic story of her answered prayer for her son’s life and the journey that followed through his coma and recovery.
Saturday Cinema Night is free to the public, start with a chili feed at 5 p.m., with the movie to follow the meal. Activities for younger children are available. The community is invited to come see this incredible true life story of the power of prayer.
Calvary Church is located at 5925 Oberly Loop NW, Walker, on Hwy. 371 across from Walker Ford. For questions or more information, visit calvarychurchwalker.org or call 547-1897.
