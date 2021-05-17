BAXTER — Motorists who travel on Highway 84 (Barclay Avenue) in Pine River will encounter the road closed between River Street and Fifth Street, as crews begin to construct a new bridge to span 220 feet over the Norway Brook dam, just south of the current structure built in 1909.
Here’s what to expect:
• Highway 84 (Barclay Avenue) will close at Norway Brook between River Street and Fifth Street in east Pine River. Motorists should follow a signed detour along Highway 371 to Cass County Road 44, then through the roundabout on County Road 1 (24th Street SW) and County Road 2 (Fifth Street), back to Highway 84.
• Pedestrians will be able to cross the current bridge along a signed detour on the northside. Bicyclists should walk with their bikes across the bridge. For your safety and ours please follow construction signs, watch for workers and equipment, and stay out of closed areas.
Highway 84 is open to all travelers between Highway 371 and River Street. Access will also be maintained and open to all those who live, work or visit those within the closed work area between River Street and Fifth Street. However, expect changes and gravel surfaces.
The $2.8 million project will reconstruct and realign Highway 84 east and west of the bridge, includes roadbed and surface, underground storm sewer and utilities. Also, the new bridge and road will be wider and will improve pedestrian access on both sides with sidewalks and shoulders to accommodate bicyclists.
For more Highway 84 construction information, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/pineriver, or contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Nate Walton at (218) 537-3144 or nathan.walton@state.mn.us
When complete in October, the project will provide a new bridge structure to last 50–plus years, reduce overall maintenance costs, improve drainage and provide safer access for pedestrians and motorists.
For current construction in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org
