Bridges of Hope, Brainerd, announces the opening of season two at its overnight shelter.
The shelter, now named The Bridge on Seventh, opened for a second season Sept. 15, thanks to the generosity of local donors and grant funders. The shelter is open seven days a week for those age 18 and older, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The shelter first opened last December and served 78 unique individuals from Crow Wing County and surrounding communities. Only 20 nights of sleep were provided for individuals outside of Crow Wing County. These stays were primarily for those coming out of the CWC jail who were waiting for a bus on the day after their release.
Since opening on Sept. 15, the shelter has hosted 44 guests, 35 who are new to the shelter since last season. As of Oct. 19, the shelter has provided 394 safe, warm nights of sleep this season for those who are otherwise unsheltered. The Bridge is averaging 10 guests per night with the busiest night so far being 19 guests. Ann Hunnicutt, director of The Bridge on 7th shares, “Our guests have been incredibly thankful. They are just looking for somewhere safe to get some sleep. Some are with us many nights and others just a night or two. We have a few guests who get up at 3 to 6 a.m. and leave the shelter to get to work for the day.”
November is National Homelessness Awareness Month and Jana Shogren, Executive Director at Bridges of Hope, invites the community to take part in the second annual Sleep Out so others can Sleep In(side) fundraiser. The event will kick off at the event center at The Woods Nov. 7 rom 5 to 7 p.m. The community can learn about the first season at The Bridge on Seventh and learn about plans for this season. RSVP to info@bridgesofhopemn.org with your name or call (218) 825-7682. You can learn more about Sleep Out at www.bridgesofhopemn.org
“We are humbled by the positive community response we’ve received since opening The Bridge last December. The community has stepped up with supplies and financial support,” Shogren said. “It’s clear our community cares about our neighbors in need. We can’t believe the shelter is nearly full some nights and the snow hasn’t even fallen. We are preparing for a busy winter.”
Individuals, churches and businesses are welcome to inquire about volunteer opportunities at The Bridge. Interested parties can contact Ann at ann@bridgesofhopemn.org to learn more.
Bridges of Hope has been serving the Lakes Area since 2002.
