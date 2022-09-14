Without a doubt, the pandemic dealt a crippling blow to many area businesses, and the Waller Area Community Center was no exception. The building was closed for months, as were all of the fitness centers in the state. Members cancelled their memberships, a vital income stream for the WACC.

Facing tough headwinds, the WACC Board of Directors took difficult decisions to slash expenses. Realizing that members were not going to return quickly to public indoor spaces, revenue was raised through calendar sales. Sponsorships by Arvig, hockey, curling and the Rotary Club proved essential to survival.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments