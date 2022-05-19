The Hackensack Game Changers is spearheading a fundraiser to purchase pre-lit 3-foot diameter LED snowflakes that will adorn the 20 new decorative lampposts that have successfully been installed as part of the first of two road construction projects in Hackensack.
These decorative snowflakes will be put up early November and remain up until the end of March, providing our community with an uplifting ambiance throughout the winter months. Our non-profit organization’s mission is to work on projects to enhance our surroundings. Hackensack’s civic pride is on the rise and it is a great time to be involved in so many active projects that reflect the love we have for our town.
We located a manufacturer, Temple Outdoor Decor, whose products are all made in the USA. These commercial grade snowflake decorations have a six-year warranty and we will be able to order them tax free, due to the Hackensack Game Changers’ non-profit status. The approximate cost of each snowflake is $500 depending on the specific snowflake ordered. Pole brackets are included in the purchase.
We have reached out to resorts, churches, lake associations, businesses and community members. This is a very worthwhile project and all members of the community will be able to enjoy the beauty and lovely atmosphere these decorations will bring to Hackensack.
Checks should be made payable to Hackensack Game Changers. Write Seasonal Decor in the memo line and mail to P.O. Box 435, Hackensack, MN 56452
Thank you for supporting this worthy project for the Hackensack community! We are impacting so many by all pulling together.
