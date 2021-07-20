A 65-year-old Brooklyn Park man fell out of a boat he was fishing from last week and drowned in Little Mantrap Lake.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report Juy 12 at 9 p.m. of a possible drowning on Little Mantrap Lake in Clover Township. Reports were made describing a male individual falling out of a boat with the boat then spinning out of control.
Deputies and medical personnel responded to the area where witnesses reported seeing the lone occupant of a small fishing boat fall into the water. While witnesses approached the man in the water, they threw him a life jacket but the individual went under before he could grab it. One of the witnesses dove into the water in an effort to rescue the person but was not able to reach him. The victim never surfaced.
The Lakes Area Dive Team was called in to assist in the search. With the aid of a private citizen, deputies used their boat to approach the out of control boat and were able to disable it.
After 30 minutes of searching, the dive team located the body of Bruce Moore, who had had been staying at a relative’s cabin on the lake when he went out fishing in the small fishing boat. Moore had been having problems with the motor which witnesses said appeared to be going wide open across the lake when all of a sudden, a loud bang was heard. Moore was no longer in the boat and the boat was then seen going in circles.
