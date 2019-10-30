Grab your friends and come to Patrick’s on Girl Lake in Longville Nov. 16 for the girl’s version of Deer Season Opener, called Brunch, Bubbles and Bling!
Sponsored by the Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, the event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $23 if purchased by Nov. 15 at Lori’s Luvs in Longville or $25 at the door.
The event is a wonderful morning of friendship and fellowship for women. The setting is peaceful, looking out over the water, the room filled with beautiful table settings, decorations and lots of gift ideas.
The brunch is designed especially for women with champagne and mimosas flowing. Come with friends, get comfortable at your table; the gifts will be brought to you so as not to interrupt your conversations.
There will be cash prizes and lots of raffles. A special style show presented by The Pine Company is accompanied by special offerings from other local businesses eager to have you visit them. You will not be disappointed.
