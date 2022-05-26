Scott Bruns of Walker announces his candidacy for re-election as Cass County Commissioner for District 4.
Bruns has served in that position for the last eight years and would be honored to serve Cass County residents for another four years.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as a commissioner and believe my experience and leadership has been important in continuing to support the growth of the county as well as being fiscally responsible with the tax dollars we spend. I am committed to providing quality services from our county to retain our quality of life,” Bruns said.
During his time on the Cass County Board, Bruns has served on a number of board committees including Bi-County CAP, Economic Development Corporation, Insurance Committee, HHVS Advisory Committee, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Kitchigami Regional Library Board, Leech Lake Band Liaison Committee, and the NE Regional Advisory Committee.
“During my tenure, I have been committed to business and recreational expansion throughout Cass County. However, I am also very aware of the many challenges that we face in greater Minnesota including access to health care, poverty, and opportunities for employment,” he stated.
Bruns has been a Cass County resident for over 50 years and has been a very active community leader during that time. He served three years as mayor for the City of Walker and served as a city councilor for 10 years prior to that. He was a member of the Walker Area Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years, and the Fire Chief for over 10 years. Bruns is a member of the Hope Lutheran Church, the Walker American Legion, and is a 1973 WHA graduate.
Bruns is currently retired, but was self-employed as a real estate agent, a real estate appraiser and a small business owner for over 40 years, all within District 4. He lives in the city of Walker with Jackie, his wife of 43 years. Scott and Jackie have three adult children and five grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.