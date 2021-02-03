 

 

BEMIDJI — The staff from the Bemidji State University Alumni and Foundation recently donated various items to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the residents at Sanford Health Neilson Place.

This kind of support will help with the daily care and comfort of the residents.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

