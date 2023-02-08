ST. PAUL — Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Bemidji State University (BSU) and Northwest Technical College (NTC) on the regional economy to be $310.4 million and 2,277 jobs.

“Minnesota State is making a bold request for state funding this year, and this economic analysis demonstrates the value of that request. As this report shows, each dollar the state invests into Minnesota State institutions like Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College induces over $310 million in economic activity in the state,” Dr. John L. Hoffman, president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, said. “That’s a huge multiplier effect and an essential key to our future.”

