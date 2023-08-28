The newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce is BTL Builders Inc., owned by Mark and Alyssa Lissick. Mark and Alyssa grew up in Walker and attended Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School where they graduated in 2004. Mark grew up working for his parents’ construction business where he learned the trade. After graduating from high school they both moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Alyssa attended Minnesota State University Moorhead and graduated with a teaching license. Mark continued his education at North Dakota State University, where he graduated with a degree in construction management. After college, Mark and Alyssa moved back to the area where Mark worked for his parents’ construction business and Alyssa began her teaching career with Bi-County CAP. The two were married in 2009 and built their first home in the Bemidji area. In 2011, Alyssa was hired at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School teaching special education in the elementary. Throughout the following years they had three children and built their forever home in Walker. Addisyn (11), Mason, (7) and Allayna (4) attend the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School and are involved in many sports and activities in the community. In 2019 Mark and Alyssa bought BTL Construction from Mark’s parents, and changed the name to BTL Builders, Inc. BTL Builders is a general contractor business that serves Walker and the surrounding area. They specialize in new homes, garages, remodels, decks and other construction needs. If in need of a contractor, give them a call at (218) 547-3716. Pictured is Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka (right) handing Mark, Alyssa and their three children (left) their First Business Dollar.
