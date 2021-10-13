A 19-year-old Buffalo man died Saturday afternoon in a single vehicle ATV crash on the East Steamboat Forest Road in Steamboat River Township.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report at 12:30 p.m. that the lone victim had substantial injuries and that CPR was in progress. Deputies and medical personnel from North Ambulance arrived on scene and began providing care to the victim. After efforts were made to revive the victim, Brandon Czanstkowski was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation showed that Czanstkowski and others in the group were travelling east on the East Steamboat Forest Road at a high rate of speed. Czanstkowski’s 2015 Can Am 1000cc ATV entered a curve where he lost control and struck a tree. Czanstkowski was wearing a helmet but sustained major head trauma from the impact. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.
Deputies arrested 21-year Tyler Willette of Watertown for a felony level crime of providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Willette was transported to the Hubbard County jail and was arraigned in District Court Monday.
The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
