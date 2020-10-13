The Cass County Sheriff Office began removal of navigational buoys and markers from area lakes Friday.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that some area lake associations in the county have already started the process. Boaters, fisherman and hunters should use caution and familiarize themselves with area lakes that they intend on travelling.

Buoys are inspected, cleaned, repaired and stored for the winter months.

