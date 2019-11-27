Pictured with the food items collected Nov. 4-15 are (sitting from left) Gavin, Avyanna, Alayih, Zane, Peyton, (standing) Emersyn, Bradley and Busy Bodies Day Care owner Jean Smykalski holding Athena. Three youths not pictured are Bodie, Jarryd and William.
Photo by Dean Morrill

For about two weeks the children who go to Busy Bodies Day Care in Walker and their families have been busy collecting non-perishable food to bring to a local food shelf. The 11 children represent 10 families from the Akeley, Backus and Walker areas. Pictured with the food items collected Nov. 4-15 are (sitting from left) Gavin, Avyanna, Alayih, Zane, Peyton, (standing) Emersyn, Bradley and Busy Bodies Day Care owner Jean Smykalski holding Athena. Three youths not pictured are Bodie, Jarryd and William.

