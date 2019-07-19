There is a certain peaceful pace people experience in the country and especially at BWB Ranch, located near Benedict. The scenery of rolling hills that have lush greenery in the summer and warm oranges in the fall set a stunning backdrop for any wedding. The newly-built barn, using wood from the historic Akeley trestle bridge, is adorned with the soft glow of chandeliers creating a romantic setting. It is hard to compete with the beauty of nature that welcomes you into BWB Ranch, but what people love most about BWB Ranch are the little details throughout the property that make every wedding special and leave their guests in awe. Julia and her husband Brad, owner of Aspen Construction, worked together to create this estate they have called home for the last 23 years. Before BWB Ranch came into the picture, Julia was owner and stylist at a hair salon in downtown Walker. After BWB Ranch started taking shape, she parted ways with that business so she could focus solely on making people’s wedding dreams become a reality. Not only is she the owner of BWB Ranch, she also is the event coordinator for the venue, making herself available to all brides and helping them achieve their goals for their big day. When reading reviews about BWB Ranch, most will say how their day was made possible by Julia, pictured here with her First Business Dollar, presented by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.