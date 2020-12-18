Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) Executive Director John Jaschke presented the 2020 Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District Employee award to Pennington Soil and Water Conservation District Water Plan Coordinator Peter Nelson.
The recognition ceremony took place during the December Pennington SWCD virtual board meeting.
“Local conservation staff are the driving force behind successful conservation delivery in Minnesota,” Jaschke said. “Peter demonstrates professional excellence alongside a commitment to collaborative planning efforts that benefit water quality within and beyond his district.”
Nelson joined the district in 2012. Taking on the role of plan coordinator, he was a key player in the successful completion of the Thief River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan this year, and previously played a key role developing the Red Lake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan in 2017. He’s involved in SWCD education events, making classroom visits to promote conservation and playing a major part in annual events like the Northwest Minnesota Water Festival, Pennington SWCD Outdoor Education Day and Envirothon. Nelson administers multiple programs on behalf of Pennington SWCD, secures grant funding and works with landowners to find conservation solutions.
“Peter wears many hats, and wears them well,” said District Manager Bryan Malone. “He doesn’t go about his work looking for accolades, but his efforts make him extremely deserving of them.”
Each year, BWSR celebrates the excellent work accomplished by soil and water conservation district and watershed district staff that advances conservation efforts across the state.
