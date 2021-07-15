Cass County is looking for walkers to join local walking clubs.
Both new and current walkers can meet at the following locations in the following cities.
• Remer: The Woodsman Café, 22 E Main Street
• Walker: The Village Square, 411 Minnesota Avenue West
• Longville: Empowered Fitness, 191 Hardy Lane
• Pine River: The Lifehouse Coffee, 306 Barclay Avenue
• Hackensack: Soulshine Cyclery, 137 Hwy. 371 South
• Pillager: Bjerges Café, 204 River Street
Walking is a simple safe way to get moderate exercise, lose weight and feel better about yourself. Doing it with a friend adds to the important social interaction that all of our minds need daily.
Choose your own routes, choose your own pace, and choose your own walking pals.
Suggestions are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 a.m. as a starting point. Local walking enthusiasts are encouraged to step up and help to lead a walking revolution! Look for the Green Walking Club signs.
To find out more, call your Walking Club location or the Cass County SHIP Coordinator Simon Whitehead at (952) 220-1060.
