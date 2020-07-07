Calvary Church in Walker re-opened its sanctuary for in-person worship June 28. Following Minnesota Department of Health guidance, attendance is limited to 50 percent capacity, and pre-registration online is requested to manage attendance. Seating is adjusted to accommodate families and social distancing. Wearing masks is encouraged, and singing out loud is discouraged to prevent virus transmission.
Sunday services begin at 9 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to come early to check in. Calvary intends to open a second evening service beginning July 19 at 6 p.m.
Currently no classes for children are offered, and nursery is for parental use only. The church kitchen is not open, and bulletins, offerings and communion will be handled differently. A full explanation of what to expect is online at calvarychurchwalker.org.
Anyone with symptoms of illness should stay home, and people with underlying health concerns and senior citizens are encouraged to continue using online services.
Online worship services and broadcasting on Leech Lake TV will continue throughout the year. The online premier time has been moved ahead one hour to 9 a.m. All services and video content is available on youtube.
Calvary Church leaders are encouraging people to make use of outdoor venues this summer for healthy, enjoyable fellowship opportunities with family and friends. pastors were available for casual fellowship at Walker City Park June 7 and Akeley Park June 28. The next Pastors in the Park dates are July 12 in Longville and July 26 in Walker. These are not potluck or worship services but a chance to visit and encourage each other. Pastors are available for counseling and ministry, whether by phone, Zoom meetings or in person.
An online Vacation Bible School will be held July 27-29; details and registration are on the church website; registration is open until July 10. For information, contact the church office at 547-1897 or go to calvary churchwalker.org.
