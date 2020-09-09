While the shape and schedule of ministry at Calvary Church, Walker, has certainly changed in 2020, its vision has not: we desire to live together for the glory of God our Creator. We do this by inviting all people to follow Jesus, engage all to grow in him and equip all to serve him.
Starting Sept. 13, Calvary Church will host one service Sunday mornings in the building at 9 a.m.; evening services have been discontinued. Online services will continue; a majority of the congregation is worshiping at home via the website, Calvarychurchwalker.org or on Youtube. For those attending in person, we require pre-registration on the website. Anyone who has difficulty registering can call the office for assistance, 547-1897. In-person services operate under the Governor’s mask mandate and with social distancing; visiting happens outdoors before and after services.
This summer Calvary hosted an online Vacation Bible School program with excellent participation by families within the area and out of the area. “Pastors in the Park” hosted small fellowship gatherings in Walker, Akeley and Longville over the summer. This summer the church also was able to purchase a property across Oberly Loop for future development.
Pastoral counseling and care continues, whether in person, via Zoom or Facetime. Staff and leadership meetings operate primarily by Zoom meeting. Training for Zoom small groups will provide an opportunity for friends to gather online to share life and encouragement. An active AA group meets every Thursday evening. We are working on plans to start a staffed nursery and children’s church program later this autumn. Presently nursery is available for parent use and children remain in the service.
United Youth Ministry will parallel what happens at WHA School; we will operate under similar guidelines, whether in person or distance learning. Our middle school and high school students will meet on separate nights to keep numbers moderate and distancing easy. Instead of our usual fall retreat at Camp Shamineau, our leaders will host a local one day retreat for teens. Release Time programming is on hold for the fall.
If you would like to learn more about the values and mission of Calvary Church, visit with a pastor or register for a Sunday worship service, go to Calvarychurchwalker.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.