The annual Special Olympic Camp Confidence Winter Carnival was once again held on Lake Sylvan in Nisswa. The day was perfect for dog sled and snowmobile rides, lake bowling, snowshoeing, fishing, face painting, innertube slide and an outdoor bonfires with hot cocoa. All the athletes and coaches had an opportunity to eat their lunches outdoors by the bonfire. More than 100 Special Olympian athletes from Area 5 attended. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis Olympians attending Camp Confidence were (from left) Abby Demro, Maggie Stevenson, Mary Zimmerman, Courtney Crandall, Advisor Ginny Petersen and Brent Kerrigan. The Olympians are now looking forward to competing in the swimming competition in April and at the Bemidji High School and Track and Field in May in Pillager. Look for information on the annual fundraiser/rummage sale at St. Agnes Church in Walker the first weekend in June. Call Petersen at (218) 252-0142 for more information.
