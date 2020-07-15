If you are suffering from a Moondance hangover, it’s time to get out of the house and head to Moondance this weekend for some live music, food and drink.
Both the Lazy Moon and Tiki Bar are open with plenty of outdoor and patio seating, and bands will be playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Timmy Haus and Hello There, Goodnight Now (Cheap Trick tribute band) are performing Thursday night; Blonde and The Bowhunk, Centerville All Stars and Arena will play on stage Friday night; with Midbros, Sugar Buzz and Mallrats performing Saturday night.
There are plenty of spaces available to set up a camper, RV or tent. Large campsites are available to rent with plenty of wide open spaces to practice social distancing. If you not camping, there are also weekend passes or single-day tickets to come and enjoy the music.
There will be a full bar and food menu, and off-sale all weekend. All 2019 clothing left over from last year is also on sale at the Shirt Shack.
