A new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is Camp O’ My Dreams, located on Long Lake near Longville. Matthew and Wilma Poremba purchased the resort in 1965 with seven modern cabins, several campsites with plenty of playground areas. After Matt passed away 1985, Wilma continued to run the resort with help from her daughter, Danita. Many changes have occurred over the years, including in 1994 when Wilma built a new home as a bed and breakfast with rooms located on the first floor. Currently Danita, pictured above, is the owner of the resort/motel. The resort offers seasonal furnished cabins and seasonal RV/Park model campgrounds. There currently is a waiting list for both seasonal cabins and campgrounds. The bed and breakfast rooms are now being run as a motel with its own private entrance and offers not only a minimum two-day stay but also discounts for weekly stays. Each room has a own private bathroom, wireless internet, air conditioner and a sitting room with a large TV and kitchenette. The resort offers a sandy beach for swimming, park-like playground, summer turtle races every Wednesday in Longville, boat launching, plenty of dock space and excellent fishing and hunting. The motel is open year-round. Snowmobilers, hunters and fisherman are welcome. This is a smoke-free facility. Photo submitted
