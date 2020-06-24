Two of three Cass County commissioner seats up for election this fall will be contested, while the third is uncontested.
In District 4, Incumbent Bob Kangas has filed for re-election. He will face Edward Nelson, who ran against him four years ago. Both are from Pine River.
In District 2, Incumbent Dick Downham of Boy River has filed for another term and will face off against Rick Haaland of Cass Lake.
District 3 incumbent Jeff Peterson of Hackensack has filed for re-election and will run unopposed.
Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom has filed for Ninth District Judge Seat 4. He faces incumbent Judge Chuck Halverson.
Cass County Soil and Water Supervisor candidates are Ken LaPorte, Dist. 2; James Ballenthin, Dist. 3; and Mardi Harder and David Peterson, Dist. 4.
In state races, Senate Dist. 5 has four candidates. Major party candidates are incumbent Justin Eichorn, Republican, Grand Rapids, and Rita Albrecht, DFL, Bemidji. Dennis Barsness, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis; and Robyn Smith, Legal Marijuana Now, also filed for Senate Dist. 5.
In House of Representatives Dist 5A, incumbent John Persell (DFL), Bemidji, will face Republican Matt Bliss of Pennington.
In House District 5B, incumbent Sandy Layman of Grand Rapids decided not to run for for another term. Republican candidate Spencer Igo will face Joe Abeyta, the DFL candidate, in that contest.
On the federal level, four candidates are running for Congress in House District 8.
Republican incumbent Pete Stauber will face Harry Robb Welty, also a Republican, DFL candidate Quinn Nystrom and Judith Schwartzbacker, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party.
Candidates for municipal and school board offices where there is no primary may file between Tuesday, July 28 and Tuesday, August 11. Candidates filing for these offices will file with the clerk or designated filing officer of the respective jurisdiction.
