Come out to Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack Jan. 22-23 and enjoy a night ski, snowshoe or walk on Bass Pond. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m each evening.
The path will be lit by candles and everyone is welcome. If it is a clear night, telescopes will be set up to look at the stars.
Feel free to ski, snowshoe or walk around the pond as many times as you would like.There will be a track for skiing and a separate track for snowshoeing and walking.
Free will donations will be accepted. For more information or questions, call Deep Portage at 682-2325.
Deep Portage Conservation Reserve and Learning Center are located east of Hackensack off County Road 46.
