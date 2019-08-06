For many years an aviation group has held a pancake breakfast at the Walker Airport (Bresley Field).
It started with the Walker Flying Club, which then formed a Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Squadron, donating their airplane for CAP use. For years it was called the Cass County Senior Squadron. With members from Hubbard and Beltrami counties, the name was changed to the Tri-County Squadron.
This year the squadron has received a new name. With the addition of cadets (students ages 13-21), the Tri-County Composite CAP Squadron invites everyone to join them for breakfast Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., held, of course, at Bresley Field, serving all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverage.
The Civil Air Patrol works closely with other public safety organizations in the area, which have been invited to bring some of their equipment to be viewed before or after the breakfast.
These is no charge for the breakfast, but a free-will donation will be greatly appreciated. Proceeds are used by the Squadron to defray expenses. The US Air Force provides the Squadron’s airplane. Related expenses for training and overhead are the responsibility of the members.
We hope you will join us, not only for breakfast, but also to meet our public safety and first responder guests.
