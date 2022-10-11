A Steve Maanum wildlife photograph of an eagle.
Photo submitted

PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Steve Maanum “Capturing the Moment” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.

As with all HCLL programs, the program is open to anyone, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

