PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Steve Maanum “Capturing the Moment” Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.
As with all HCLL programs, the program is open to anyone, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
Maanum will document natural processes in the lives of wood ducks, ruffed grouse, great blue herons and loons. During his 34-year career as a teacher, Maanum says he liked to combine classroom lessons with hands-on outdoor activities where wildlife was usually the center of the activities. Following his retirement in 2007, he has continued to share his love of wildlife through writing, photography workshops and community events such as HCLL.
Through a combination of education and entertainment, Maanum seeks to fulfill three goals: to teach each member of the audience at least one fact about wildlife that they did not know before the presentation, to make them smile or laugh at least once, and to go away with a desire to learn about a Minnesota wildlife species of their choice and then to share their observations with others — especially children.
When asked what is the trick to getting such great photos of loons as yours,” Maanum replied. “Well, it takes patience, with some luck thrown in. I must be willing to put in the time. The more time I spend in nature, the more I am going to see. This gives me the opportunity to photograph many of the usual natural occurrences, and sometimes I am lucky enough to witness and maybe document the unusual, too.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.