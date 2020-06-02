MOTLEY — An adult man from Blackduck died in a single vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Highway 64 in rural Motley.
The victim was identified Monday as Edward Coyle.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said that at 12:10 p.m., his office received reports of a single vehicle crash at Mile Marker 2 in May Township. Deputies and First Responders arrived and located a 2015 Buick SUV that had been traveling southbound, entered the ditch, rolled and flipped. Coyle, age 68, was located deceased inside the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting at the scene was Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
