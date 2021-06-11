The League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWVPRA) invites everyone who helped celebrate the League’s Centennial (a year late) to a special program and annual meeting.
When the League was founded 101 years ago, its main mission was to educate voters on the major issues of the day. One of the “hottest topics” recently has been whether and how to support a change from gas-powered vehicles to all-electric vehicles. Almost everyone has seen articles and heard programs on the pros and cons of this change, but this is usually from a state or national viewpoint.
LWVPRA is inviting the public to Heartland Park (Pavilion No. 3) at 5 p.m. Wednesday for an educational program on electric cars. Local electric car owners, Dan and Chris Wilde and Alan Kriz, will talk about their experiences with their electric cars.
The Wildes and Kriz considered owning electric vehicles because they have always been energy conscious and concerned about the environment.
“When we purchased our first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) in 2015, there was not as much choice of affordable cars,” Dan Wilde said. “We found a Nissan Leaf dealer near our home (in California) that had a great sale on at the time. We test drove the car and liked it so we made our first purchase. For the Tesla, I did extensive reading on the internet about the car and also got to test drive our neighbor’s Tesla. Tesla was the only car at the time of our purchase that had a range greater than 300 miles. It also has a great nationwide supercharging system that makes long distance travel more convenient.”
After the presentation, the public can ask questions about the two Telas and three hybrid cars that will be in the parking area so the public can get an up close look at them.
The LWVPRA Annual Meeting will follow the car event. All are welcome to stay and learn more about the League. The agenda includes electing new officers, ratifying our nonpartisan and diversity policies as well as voting on the annual budget.
All League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area programs are free and open to the public. Please direct any questions about LWVPRA activities, events or how to join LWVPRA (not for women only) by emailing lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org. Follow League activities, events at lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com/
