Your father has dementia, your mom falls periodically, and your neighbor struggles with grocery shopping. They all need your assistance now, in one way or another. Before you realized it, you entered a new phase of your life: caregiving.
You’ve probably heard the word “caregiver” but what does it really mean? A caregiver is a relative or friend who provides care for an older or disabled adult. Caregiving can be as intense as providing around the clock care for a person with dementia, or as simple as regularly picking up groceries for a neighbor.
Caregiving is important work and it can be rewarding, but it can also be stressful. You are not alone. An estimated 679,000 Minnesotans are caregiving for an older or disabled adult.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to provide you with the skills you need to take care of yourself as a caregiver and increase your confidence to provide care in difficult situations. Faith in Action for Cass County is sponsoring the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers class on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 3 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Walker Public Library, 207 Fourth St. S., Walker.
Theresa Eclov and Larellyn, certified Powerful Tools class leaders, will share tools and resources to help you reduce stress, improve self-confidence, balance your life, better communicate your feelings, increase ability to make decisions, and learn to locate helpful resources. Class materials include The Caregiver Helpbook, specifically designed for this evidence-based course, sponsored in part through the Central MN Council on Aging.
Classtime care for your family member in your home may be requested through Faith in Action respite services in advance at No Cost. The six-week classes are free; a small materials cost can be covered by a scholarship if needed. Pre-registration is requested.
Caregivers have an important role and the most important thing to remember is “you are not alone.” Sign up for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers class today; when you take care of yourself, everyone benefits. To register or for information on caregiver resources and respite programs, please contact Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action for Cass County, at (218) 675-5435 or cassfia@uslink.net.
