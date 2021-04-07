When the staff at Weeks Automotive of Laporte say they can work on any type of vehicle, they really mean it.
Owner Cameron Weeks and Shane Scott and Cruise Smith, and his two full-time technicians, provide full service repairs and maintenance for practically anything on wheels: all makes and models of cars and pickups, light trucks, heavy trucks, motor homes, even school buses.
“Cameron had a vision on day one,” says his wife Emily, who is also involved in the business. “He loves his clients and always strives to be better. We’ve work hard toward our goals!”
Cameron grew up in Golden Valley, graduated from Hopkins High School and moved to Laporte in 1994. He attended Northwest Tech in Bemidji, studied auto mechanics and graduated in 1995 with a two-year degree.
Emily grew up in Wisconsin and also moved to the area in 1994. The couple married in 1998, have five children and a small hobby farm.
Before starting his own business, Cameron worked for 14 years at a local GM dealer. In 2011 he opened Week’s Automotive on County 39 near Laporte. Two years ago, the business had outgrown the original shop, so a new, larger one was built on the same site.
Cameron is ASE master certified and is licensed to do U.S. Department of Transportation inspections on commercial vehicles.
He is also certified in school bus repair. Weeks Automotive does contract repair work for local schools, including the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Laporte School districts. They also sell tires, do brake jobs, work on air conditioning units, transmissions, do diagnostics and much more.
Weeks Automotive is located at 37878 Co. 39 and is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information or to make a service appointment, call (218) 760-7098
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.