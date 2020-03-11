Seven Cass County residents attended the March 3 board meeting to discuss with commissioners Second Amendment Resolutions related to gun laws.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson said the board has gotten several requests from the public to pass a resolution regarding Second Amendment rights and making Cass a Second Amendment dedicated county.
The board directed Stevenson to research the requests and schedule discussion at the April 7 board meeting when all five commissioners are scheduled to attend.
Board Chair Neal Gaalswk told the audience that while the board is open to discussion, it does not want to give anyone a false sense of security. It was noted that the county doesn’t have authority to make gun laws; this isn’t something the state has given counties the power to do.
On the consent agenda, the board noted the resignation of Assistant County Attorney Jessica Plotz and filed notice to fill with a budgeted assistant county attorney, Grade 40.
It updated the Attorney’s Office table of organization to eliminate the first Assistant County Attorney position, currently filled by Barb Harrington, and assign Harrington to Assistant County Attorney, Grade 40, Step 10.
The county also will advertise to fill the new position of Chief Deputy County Attorney.
The county accepted resignations of social workers Ashley Davis and Sean Hegarty, and Sheriff’s Dispatcher Karen Zierden, with intent to fill those positions.
The board approved Land Commissioner Kirk Titus’ recommendation to approve direct sale of four parcels in Cass Lake to the city for appraised values plus fees (total of $11,856.96).
Another tax-forfeit parcel was sold to the city of Bena for appraised value plus fees ($2,964.24).
A request from Wabedo Township for a 66-foot wide public road easement on tax forfeit land along Glenmar Drive NE, was approved, pending certificate of survey. The easement will provide width necessary for road maintenance and future reconstruction.
The county renewed its contract for services with Mark Beard at the same rate as the seven previous years and same conditions as last year.
Beard serves as the county’s representative in planning, design and construction of various capital improvements at county-owned facilities. He is paid $50 per hour and receives no extra compensation for any business expenses. He provides his own transportation and liability insurance. The contract runs from April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021.
In other matters the board
Accepted donation of a $500 gift certificate to Brainerd Medical Supply from the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 202, Hackensack, to assist county veterans with medical equipment needs.
Awarded the site preparation contract on 40 acres of county timber lands to Future Forests Inc., not to exceed $7,026; early site preparation contract (40 acres) to Future Forests, not to exceed $3,800; and the release contract (15 acres) to Future Forests, not to exceed $3,312.
Awarded survey contracts to establish accurate timber management boundaries: Project 81 in McKinley Township to Northwestern Surveying not to exceed $8,480; and Projects 82, 83 and 84 in May, Byron and Hiram townships to Lakes Area Surveying not to exceed $4,400, $4,900 and $6,900, respectively.
