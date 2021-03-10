Cass County Commissioners met March 2 at the Land Department building in Backus, voting to continue to limit public access to county buildings through April 20 with a tentative plan to loosen restrictions in early May.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported that Cass County is currently experiencing stable COVID-19 case numbers, as reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. He also noted that consistent with current executive orders from the Governor, it is recommended that Cass County continue current service-delivery practices.
Stevenson further reported the status of current watershed management plans, the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program update and aerial photography details and funding.
He noted that three current comprehensive watershed management plans for Leech Lake, Pine River and Mississippi Headwaters are in various stages of completion, also noting local projects that have been funded through plan implementation including storm water treatment, chloride reduction with the highway department and private forest management plans.
The AIS program plan was updated in 2020 and that current support is working well. Additional work is needed with the noxious weed program as some public roads are seeing increased noxious weed growth.
The current aerial photo resolution for mapping on the county website is limited to protect privacy. Funding for the photos was a combination of Riparian Buffer and Land Department funds.
A request was made to open three gates on a snowmobile trail running through the 6,000 plus acre Deep Portage Conservation Reserve starting two weeks before the regular firearms deer hunting season with the gates to be closed in the spring. County staff was asked to report back with the timber management plan and current information regarding the locations of gates, signs and other user trails. No action was taken, and staff will report back at next meeting.
Stevenson provided a summary of the Gravel from County Land Policy Committee meeting. He noted that existing gravel pits are close to being exhausted. More gravel sources are needed for county and township projects. The Board agreed that existing resources of gravel can be found on County land, but it was important to utilize the existing private pits that are available. Stevenson the Highway Department to begin searching for gravel resources on county land to create an inventory. It was decided to not begin the conditional use permit process for new gravel pits at this time.
In other County business the Board:
Approved a summary of the current COVID-19 Relief Grant activity with a total of 198 applications approved.
Approved a resolution updating the current bridge replacement schedule.
Approved a LRIP resolution with Woodrow Township that is requesting Cass County sponsor their LRIP grant application to reconstruct and improve 17th Avenue, near the Boy River Crossing including paving and replacement of the existing culvert.
