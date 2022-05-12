The Cass County Board met May 3 to discuss the coming election filing notice deadline and absentee voting locations.
Elections Administrator Pam Smith provided information about the candidate filing notice for the state general election in Cass County. Candidates for County Commissioner districts one and four, Sheriff, Recorder, County Attorney and one Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor must file at the Auditor-Treasurer’s office. The filing period for these positions begins at 8 a.m. May 17 and ends 5 p.m. May 31.
The filing offices will be closed May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
Absentee voting locations are as follows: East Gull Lake, City Hall; Lake Shore, City Hall; Leech Lake Reservation, Tribal Headquarters in Cass Lake; Pike Bay Township, Wilkinson Township, as well as the Pine River City Hall and Sylvan Township.
June 24 for the primary election and Sept. 23 for the general election are the dates when absentee voting begins.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided an update on county fund balance management. The State Auditor will begin work on the 2021 financial statement audit in the coming weeks and the majority of the work will be done remotely.
The General Fund will likely generate a surplus, even though a loss was budgeted due to use of fund balance for pandemic covered salaries and because investment earnings tumbled in late December 2021.
Norikane also provided a fourth quarter budget amendment summary. Expenses for the medical examiner exceeded budget expectations with an increase to the original amount of $125,000. The change is to account for increased services that were required in 2021, therefore a budget amendment is deemed necessary. She reported that the additional request of $2,000 will come from the general fund unassigned balance. bringing the amended budget to $162,000.
In other business the Board:
Approved the county’s preliminary Capital Improvement Plan.
Heard the 2022 community briefing from National Guard Camp Ripley General Lowell E. Kruse.
Approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant request for $50,000 from Kenneth Moen, Executive Director, Cass Lake Housing and Redevelopment Authority to purchase derelict properties in Cass Lake to make the sites ready to build workforce housing.
Approved an ARPA grant request from Russell Link, CEO/Executive Director of YMCA Camp Olson for $60,000. Camp Olson could not operate in 2020 and generated no program-related revenue during the year. All their expenses were off set by donations, county COVID relief grants and PPP loans. They were able to operate at reduced capacity in 2021.
Approved Jonathan Knowles, owner of Madeline Properties for an ARPA grant pending receipt of the second distribution of ARPA grant funds from the U.S. Treasury. Knowles is requesting funds in the amount of $25,000 to help make energy efficient updates to his two single family rental properties, such as new windows and HVAC systems. His tenants will have a 51 percent savings based on actual heating costs from 2021-22 by replacing old fuel-oil furnaces with high efficient natural gas furnaces. By replacing single pane windows, with double pane windows, Energystar.gov estimates an annual energy savings of $310 to $390 per year.
