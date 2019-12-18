Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented the county’s legislative agenda during the Dec. 5 board meeting with the local legislators in attendance.
State Representatives John Poston (R-Dist. 9A), John Persell (DFL-Dist. 5A), Sandy Layman (R-Dist. 5B) and Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Dist. 5) attended the meeting to discuss priorities for the 2020 legislative session.
Those priorities include the county’s effort to increase the county share of the state share of the tribal tax agreement fund distribution by another 10 percent to keep more tax revenues local.
This effort has the full support of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
Increases to transportation funding were noted as well as residential treatment funding and law enforcement training, which is needed to address mental health issues and is problematic, with the closure of state mental health facilities.
The board stressed that state-ordered property valuation adjustments should work equally with all taxing districts and that the projected payback from some utility valuations could be devastating to certain local units of government.
Cass also holds the position that population should not matter regarding probation service options and that having options is good for long-term solutions regarding the Community Corrections Act.
Ongoing support for the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund was touted, noting it plays a critical role in the protection of ground water, surface water and access to public land.
The board asked legislators to consider the impact on counties of legalization of marijuana, as proposals continue to be brought to legislature, year after year.
Chief financial officer
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided an update on recent utility tax court cases. Norikane reported that Southern Lights (Enbridge) and Great Lake Gas cases were resolved at a net impact to the county of $31,457.
Norikane also noted that in November, one other case was resolved, Lake County Power. A four percent reduction in valuation in this case was agreed to for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Settlement terms required the entire reduction to impact the 2019 assessment only.
Norikane also said there will be a significant adjustment to the 2020 payable tax.
Final tax bills going out in March 2020 will be impacted by this settlement and are not currently reflected in current truth in taxation notices.
The Enbridge case is nearing resolution; the last decision was Nov. 13, 2019, offering hope for relief to local governments as the 2015 (payable 2016) and 2016 (payable 2017) valuations were actually increased (over original assessment amounts). Norikane said most risk of loss models, with valuation decreases, were most significant for 2015 and 2016. Enbridge recently filed an appeal to this recent decision.
Deep Portage Center
Deep Portage Executive Director Dale Yerger provided information on students attending the environmental learning center, and the fee per student, that’s been at $50 since 2004 when the fund was established. Yerger requested a fee increase to $60 to better support current costs. The increase is expected to have minimal impact on the fund balance in the future.
Yerger said many local students and home-schooled kids attend the Deep Portage Learning Center annually, and the fees help to make this possible.
Highway Dept. update
Assistant County Engineer Josh Howe presented information for a bridge replacement project on CR 107. Howe reported that the final cost was $247,345, funded by state-aid bridge bonding and local dollars. Howe also reported the project exceeded the engineers’ estimate of $220,000.
Howe also reported the city of Lake Shore asked Cass County to be the sponsoring agency for the final phase of the Gull Lake Trail. This does not commit additional funding or maintenance of the trail ,which is consistent with previous board action.
Howe noted that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has requested the Highway Department to earmark $855,000 for the Ah-Gwah-Ching cut-across scheduled for construction in 2022.
Complaint hearing
A hearing to address an impassable road complaint for 48th Ave. SW, Walden Township was held. Comments were heard from property owner Larry Peterson and Walden Township Supervisor Mike Austad.
The conflict focused on work that had been completed by the township since the petition to the board was submitted.
The other property owner served by 48th Avenue SW, has informed the township that the work completed “looked good.” Recent weather had delayed work on the road due to higher than normal surface water and plugged culverts.
The township has an obligation to maintain the road, is in the process of addressing the concerns of property owners and any decision by the county board as a result of a complaint hearing would be subject to judicial review. No action was taken; Peterson was encouraged revisit the effort in the spring of 2020.
Leech Lake Band report
Lenny Fineday, Clinton Fairbanks and Amadeo Bellino, of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, reported that the Band is in the planning stages of building a $10-18 million community wellness center, to be located near the Tribal Administration Building and Tribal Justice Center,in northeast Cass Lake. They reported that although the effort is being led by the Band, the vision is to be inclusive and incorporate the entire community. They said the Leech Lake Band wants to build strong partnerships with community stakeholders, including the city of Cass Lake, Pike Bay Township and Cass County.
