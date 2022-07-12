The Cass County Board met July 5 at the courthouse to hear an election update.
Elections Administrator Pamela Smith presented an election update reporting that she just finished election judge, head judge, and election clerk training. Training was conducted June 13 at the Land Department in Backus. More than 240 election judges, head judges, and clerks were trained.
Voters may now apply for absentee ballots for the Aug. 9 state primary online, in-person, by mail, or by submitting a completed application via fax or email.
Pre-registered voters in mail ballot precincts will receive ballots by mail and they are scheduled to be mailed on July 7.
Cass County offices will not be listed on the primary ballot because that ballot will contain partisan candidates only.
The Soil Water Conservation District 5 candidates will be on the November General Election but that there will not be a primary election held per Minnesota Statute. A sample ballot can be viewed online by visiting myballotmn.sos.mn.us
In other business the Board:
Passed an emergency declaration resolution. Deputy Sheriff and Emergency Management Coordinator Chad Emery presented a resolution for an emergency declaration for storm damage that occurred on June 20, 23, 24 and 25. Several times this spring, Cass County has experienced severe storms resulting in damage to property.
Approved a resolution presented by County Administrator Josh Stevenson for the recording of Cass County Highway right of way plat number 4. The plat modifies and extends CSAH 37 from the intersection of CSAH 37 and CSAH 50 to Hwy. 34.
Heard a summary of the Budget Committee of the Board from Administrator Stevenson. The report outlined the depletion of American Rescue Plan Act funds with the Cass Lake Housing Redevlopment Authority’s $25,000 request to purchase and demolish housing to build workforce housing in Cass Lake.
Heard County Team Leader Renee Lukkason provide County health rankings report. Cass County ranks 85th of 87 for health outcomes, from 86th in 2021.
The County ranks 84th out of 87 in health factors as it did in 2021. Lukkason also reported that some progress has been made over the years and that improving a community takes partnerships, time, and commitment.
Heard Land Commissioner Mark Gossman present results from all land sale activity beginning January 1, including the most recent land sale auction on June 20. Four parcels, valued at $64,000 (12.98 acres) have been sold over the counter, while 15 parcels valued at $470,800 (105.68 acres) were sold at the public land auction on June 11.
A total of 19 parcels (118.66 acres) have been sold this year for a total value of $534,800.
