ST. PAUL — Seven 4-H youth from Cass County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19.
This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. 4-H’ers demonstrated their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship, and drill team skills.
Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.
“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”
The following youth were members of the Cass County delegation and participated in the following events:
Anna Crosby on Brave, seventh-grade, Longville
Ranch Pleasure
Hunt Seat (English) Pleasure
Barrels: ninth place
Jumping Figure 8
Key Race: fifth place
Matthew Foster on Jackpot, 11th-grade, Pequot Lakes
Poles
Barrels
Jumping Figure 8
Key Race
Nora Furst on River, nimth-grade, Pine River
Western Showmanship
Western Horsemanship
Trail Class
Maddison Lee on Comanche, sixth-grade, Pine River
Western Showmanship
Western Pleasure
Trail Class
Poles
Jumping Figure 8
Key Race
Autumn Mongan on Pearl, seventh-grade, Pine River
Western Showmanship
Poles
Barrels
Jumping Figure 8
Key Race
Peyton Mongan on Star Gazer, seventh-grade, Pine River
Poles
Barrels
Jumping Figure 8
Key Race: ninth place
Dixie Rowell on Angel, 10th-grade, Pine River
Poles: 3rd place
Barrels
Jumping Figure 8
Key Race: ninth place
To learn more about 4-H in Cass County, contact Brooke Remer, Cass County 4-H Local Extension Educator at (218) 587-8292 and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu
