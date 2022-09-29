ST. PAUL — Four 4-H youth from Cass County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Dog show Sept. 24-25.
In total, 307 youth and 354 dogs from across the state participated in this annual event, held at the 4-H Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Over the two-day event, 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.
Youth members of the Minnesota 4-H Dog Project learn to train and build a trusting relationship with their pet. Topics of study include canine behavior, breed characteristics, diseases, ethics, grooming, health, nutrition, responsible breeding, service dogs, therapy dogs, dog-related careers, and the wide array of dog sports.
“Youth learn so much responsibility from training their dog and competing in the 4-H State Dog Show,” said Kim Lambert, one of the many caring adults who volunteer with the 4-H Dog Project statewide. “These kids work all year long, building strong partnerships with their dogs. If they don’t work carefully with their dogs, the dogs won’t work for them. The responsibility kids learn here they can use forever.”
The following youth were members of the Cass County delegation and participated in the following events:
Molly Adkins with dog Theo, Pine River
Intermediate Agility, Blue Ribbon
Jumpers III, Blue Ribbon, Reserve Champion Award
Emily Blankenship with dog Dash, Backus
Beginner Obedience, Blue Ribbon
Pre-Novice Rally, Blue Ribbon
Gertie Dice with dog Leo, Pequot Lakes
Novice Showmanship, Red Ribbon
Kendall Hovde with dog Ollie, Brainerd
Beginner Agility, Red Ribbon
Jumpers I, Blue Ribbon, Champion Award
Beginner Obedience, Blue Ribbon
Novice Rally, Blue Ribbon
Novice Showmanship, Blue Ribbon
Congratulations to all the Cass County youth who participated in the 2022 Minnesota 4-H State Dog Show.
