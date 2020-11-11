Since Cass County has been organized there have only been six County Assessors in that 123 year period.
One hundred and one years after the county was organized, Mark Peterson began his career in the Assessor’s Office. Peterson has served as the chair of the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officers (MAAO) for years helping keep his finger on the pulse of tax assessing and assessors across Minnesota. He brought the MAAO together with the Association of Minnesota Counties, and his efforts to streamline and upgrade assessing across Minnesota helped win him the Assessor of the Year award for 2020.
Peterson has served as Region IV president and director in the past and was just reappointed as Cass County’s Assessor in October.
