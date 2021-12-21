The right to have the assistance of counsel for one’s defense in all criminal prosecutions is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Minnesota Constitution mirrors this protection.
This means that almost every criminal prosecution involves a defense attorney whose job is to be a zealous advocate, ensuring their client’s rights are respected and bringing relevant exonerating information to the attention of prosecuting attorneys and jurors.
While the Cass County Attorney’s Office works opposite of many attorneys, there are a handful of regulars who will be leaving their current practice for their next adventure in life. Over the years, these attorneys have handled thousands of cases in Cass County courtrooms, leveraging the law and the facts to better their clients’ causes.
Laurie Bauerly has proven that lawyers can win more cases with kindness because such an approach focuses the legal analysis on the issues that really matter.
Symon Schindler-Syme has demonstrated the infinite capacity of people to do more, and has taught others that this capacity exists in all of us.
Larry Kimball has taught young attorneys lessons that can only be learned by trial and error, giving the wisdom of experience to the next generation.
In recognition of their outstanding service to the community of Cass County and the local legal profession, Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom presented each of these local attorneys with a Cass County Service Award, thanking them for their demonstrated commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and their selfless desire to use the legal profession to help others better themselves and our community.
