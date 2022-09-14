The Cass County Board met on Sept. 6 to discuss the county property tax levy and to receive an update regarding Lima Township. 

The Citizen Budget Committee recommended raising the county levy again, to more than 5.06 percent over the 2022 levy. The levy has increased every year since 2016 and this year the recommendation was to raise the levy once more, to be finalized at the county’s end of the year Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 8.  

