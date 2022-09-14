The Cass County Board met on Sept. 6 to discuss the county property tax levy and to receive an update regarding Lima Township.
The Citizen Budget Committee recommended raising the county levy again, to more than 5.06 percent over the 2022 levy. The levy has increased every year since 2016 and this year the recommendation was to raise the levy once more, to be finalized at the county’s end of the year Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 8.
The budget increase of $1,219,809 more than the 2022 adopted budget totals $25,331,700. The levy takes into consideration the anticipated funding streams supporting scheduled infrastructure projects, and an increase to predicted investment earnings as interest rates have increased. Departmental requests asked for a 6.59 percent increase. Those requests, together with a decrease in aid allocation from the State, resulted in what could have been a 6.97 percent hike.
Elections Administrator Pam Smith reported that on Aug. 18 a petition for the dissolution of Lima Township was received and submitted to the Auditor-Treasurer office for verification. The number of registered voters in Lima Township as of Aug. 18 is 59. The number of valid signatures on the petition is 34 and that the petition contains the signatures of a majority of registered voters, making it a valid petition.
Lima Township is a mail ballot precinct and this special election will be held Nov. 8. Voters will receive a separate mail ballot with the question, “Shall the town of Lima be dissolved, Yes or No”? The ballots shall be returned and processed in the same manner as regular election ballots. When the opening of ballots begins, seven days prior and up to election day, the ballots for this special election are to be deposited into a separate ballot box. After 8 p.m. the ballots will be counted by the Absentee Ballot Board. The results of the special election will be sent to the Township Clerk to be canvassed by the Lima Township Board.
Lima Township will receive one mail ballot packet with a notation on the envelopes that a special election ballot is enclosed. After the Township has certified their election results, if the special election results are in favor of the petition, the county auditor shall give 10 days’ notice in the Pilot-Independent of the county board meeting, during which the dissolution of Lima Township will be considered.
The county held a public hearing regarding a golf cart ordinance in Lake Shore.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported that no written comments were received as a result of the hearing notice and no one appeared before the board to comment. The Board had questioned whether regulations would be put in place for minors operating Golf Carts.
The ordinance states that operators of any golf cart must have a valid driver’s license or may be 15 years of age with a valid learner’s permit while being accompanied by a person 18 years or older in the front seat. The accompanying adult must have a valid driver’s license which must be in his or her possession. A valid driver’s license or learner’s permit must be in the operator’s possession while operating the golf cart at all times.
In other business the Board:
Received a copy of a petition for annexation, submitted by the city of Bena and received June 14. The land proposed to be annexed is currently known as Winnie Portage Lakes Unorganized Township.
Approved a construction contract on CSAH 70 in East Gull Lake. The project is complicated, having two roundabouts and a new Gull River bridge.
Approved a construction contract in Crooked Lake Township including the replacement of the bridge on Longwood Point Road, approximately 6 miles NW of Outing.
Approved the Greater Lakes Regional Parks and Trails Funding grant application for phase three of the Gull Lake Trail in Fairview Township.
