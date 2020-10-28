The Cass County Board met Oct. 20 in Backus where they reappointed the Cass County Assessor, heard a report regarding third-quarter finances and approved a housing grant contract with the State of Minnesota to aid families and individuals that need housing payment assistance.
Cass County Assessor Mark Peterson was reappointed and sworn in during the Tuesday meeting to begin his next four-year term serving Cass County.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented the third quarter financial report and findings. General fund spending is at $16.2 million of a $22.5 million dollar budget. The county is set to be on budget for the year, barring any unforeseen costs. Norikane also reported two findings: the first, the need for a revenue/expense budget for CARES Act funding, and the second, for county severance pay.
Norikane also reported the need for a public hearing to set the county fee schedule, which will run concurrent to the Truth in Taxation Hearing to be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Land Department building in Backus.
Health Human and Veteran’s Services Team Lead Tonya Heldt presented a grant agreement between the State of Minnesota and Cass County to aid families and individuals who are behind on rent, mortgage, contract for deed or homeowner’s insurance payments. Applicants can apply with HHVS.
Environmental Services Department Director John Ringle presented the third quarter planning and zoning activity report noting that activity has increased to a degree not seen in 13 years. All categories of planning and zoning are up 7.38 percent for the first three quarters of 2020.
Land Use permits issued for buildings and septic systems increased from 392 permits in 2019 to 450 in 2020, up 14.8 percent in this year’s third quarter. Ringle also noted third quarter revenues in 2020 compared to in 2019 increasing by 26.2 percent; this year’s third quarter generated almost $60,000 more than 2020’s third quarter, partially due to the increase of fees and an uptick in site inspections, and the beginning of collecting fees for after-the-fact permits.
Ringle also noted that 1,445 planning and zoning projects were completed during the first three quarters of 2020 compared to 1,348 actions during the same time period in 2019.
He also noted that Solid Waste has collected and transported 127 tons (5 percent increase) of recyclable materials from colored bins, and 1,142 more tons (10.14 percent increase) of municipal solid waste than last year during this same time period. The biggest increase occurred over the summer months as more people lived or vacationed in the area.
In other business the County Board:
Heard a report from Financial Assistance Supervisor Wanda Reed regarding fraud prevention investigations where Cass County exceeded its cost benefit ratio expectations.
Approved a land sale report from Land Commissioner Kirk Titus where Cass County sold a total of 52 parcels (30 parcels, over the counter sales and 22 parcels sold through public land auction) totaling $943,535.00 in new county revenue.
Heard a request to open gates that block motorized vehicles from public land in the Deep Portage Learning Center area where the County Board took no action. The subject will be revisited subsequently.
Approved $150,000 in CARES Act funding requests for local businesses, nonprofits and local government agencies.
Approved a Deep Portage Capital Committee of the Board report request to begin pursuit of state bond funds in the next legislative session to upgrade and repair the Deep Portage Learning Center.
Tabled a request by Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director Scott Wilson requesting additional funds to complete a housing study. The Board requested additional paperwork that was not submitted regarding the funding request.
Approved a collaborative agreement with Morrison County regarding Human Resources (HR) job classification grade ratings when Cass County’s current HR consultant, TRIAD HR Consulting, will no longer provide services.
Heard a report outlining a dispute between Cass County and the Minnesota Department of Corrections regarding the prosecution of gross misdemeanor cases, where special legislation would be required from the State to resolve the issue. The Probation Department will bring a subsequent recommendation regarding further steps, along with any budget implications.
