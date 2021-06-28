Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented a resolution at the June 15 Board meeting regarding the Minnesota Tax Court’s long awaited Final Apportionable Market Value and Order for Judgment, regarding Enbridge Pipeline’s valuation that could cost Cass County and many of its local units of government thousands of dollars.
The approved resolution proposes Cass County request the Department of Revenue publicly support (and directly pay for) the legislative solution, utilizing funds from the state general fund.
County Engineer Darrick Anderson presented a Joint Powers Agreement with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR, the Chippewa National Forest (CNF), and Cass County have a mutual interest in County Road 139 on the east side of Mud Lake. The DNR and CNF are interested in improving the condition of CR 139.
Anderson also presented an amended contract with North County Overhead Door, LLC. to replace seven garage doors at the Highway Department shop. Soon after receiving bids on the new Walker salt shed and brine making facility and due to the increased costs, the replacement of seven of the overhead doors was delayed until this year.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle reported the Mississippi River Headwaters Watershed One Watershed One Plan policy committee held a public hearing May 27 to adopt revisions and approve the draft Mississippi River Headwaters Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to the Board of Water and Soil Resources Northern Committee. The Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District approved the draft resolution at their June meeting and upon approval, Cass County will adopt and begin implementation of the Plan.
In other business the Board:
Approved an agreement with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe regarding existing trails located within Cass County highway right of way.
Approved bids for a joint project with the city of Hackensack on County State Aid Highway 204 which includes First St N., Whipple Ave E., and Murray Ave. In accordance with the approved Joint Powers Agreement the city is acting as the lead on the project.
Approved authorization for 25 percent fund use at Deep Portage facility.
