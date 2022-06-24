After a few meetings and some in-depth dialogue about the dilapidated roof at Deep Portage Learning Center, Cass County has begun the process of finding funding to replace it.
After years of ice dams due to a design flaw that caused water damage to the roof, followed by some unsuccessful efforts to replace parts of the roof, the decision was made to try to fix the entire roof.
The Deep Portage Committee of Board reported to the Cass County Board that shingle replacement and heat duct insulation did not solve the problem.
A previous funding stream from lottery proceeds from the State of Minnesota will be used for tuition in the future instead of infrastructure, essentially ending this revenue stream.
Insurance will cover the cost of water damage from melted ice dams including damaged insulation, soffits and sheetrock, but not the roof repair itself because of the known roof design flaw.
HDC Development Companies LLC was the only bidder at $1,450,814. Their bid was 20 percent over the estimate, but the project is complicated. The fix requires the roof be removed, reinsulated and rebuilt from the top down using a combination of closed cell spray foam, fiberglass insulation and other materials.
The project is also very labor intensive as the roof will need to be removed and installed without rain in the forecast and during specific air temperatures, due to the materials being used. The new design will bring the roof insulation to an R50 value when completed instead of R40, which is the minimum for building code.
Funding for the project will come from three separate pools. Forty percent will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $640,000. Another $640,000 will come from Cass County on a 50 year payback schedule with $12,800 per year payments, while $320,000 will come from Cass County on a five year payback schedule. Payment amounts will depend on fundraising efforts by the Foundation. The Board also requested a resolution outlining the funding agreement, similar to a lease, for consideration upon completion of the project.
