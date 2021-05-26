Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported last week at the board meeting that Cass County will receive an additional $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
Held at Loon Lake Town Hall, this is the first of several meetings the county board will hold in rural communities across the county, continuing the summer meeting tradition.
Stevenson reported that Cass County recently received guidance from the U.S. Treasury regarding how rescue plan funds could be used. He recommended funding priorities go to the budget committee or create a committee of the board for recomendations. The board noted that input from the Citizen Budget Committee and other partners may be helpful in their decision making process. The funding priorities were referred to the Budget Committee of the Board. A report will be brought back to the board for consideration.
Stevenson also reported the resignation of Jessica Manifold, Environmental Services deputy director, effective July 16. Current board practice for department heads and department deputies is to establish a Committee of the Board to recommend an appointment to the full Board. He recommended that a county commissioner who serves on the Solid Waste or Planning Commission be part of the committee, due to the nature of the position to be filled.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane reported that 2020 continued to be a strong year for the Land Department. Distribution from land and timber sales will surpass $2.5 million for the first time in recent history, totaling $2,667,866.
Norikane recommended that the percentage withheld for reforestation remain at 30 percent, and the amount for trails remain at 20 percent. Both amounts are the maximums allowed by state statute. At the end of 2020, the reforestation account had $5.2 million, and the trails account had $3.8 million.
Land acquisitions, tree plantings and bridge replacements on trails are common type of activities that are funded from these accounts.
Land Commissioner Kirk Titus reported the Land Department wants to acquire a 10-acre parcel in section 4 of Fairview Township, along County Road 1. This parcel will provide excellent high ground summer access for public recreation and forest management on adjoining tax forfeit land. The parcel has been surveyed and has direct driveway access to County Road 1. The County does have a winter only forest management easement across the neighbor to the north. The asking price is $69,900; the Assessor’s Office considers the price to be fair, based on the parcel’s location and size.
In other county business the board:
Held a public hearing for the revocation of a portion of former County State Aid Highway 17 right of way to Loon Lake Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.