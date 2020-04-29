The Cass County Board voted April 21 to continue limiting public access to county buildings and face-to-face services.
Meeting at the Land Department in Backus, the board heard discussions about delaying property tax penalties, an invasive species update and Deep Portage funding.
Services and access will be limited through May 5, when the decision to lift access to county buildings will be revisited.Operations continue but citizens are encouraged to call before visiting any county offices regarding services.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented two resolutions that will aid taxpayers and local business owners. The first resolution delays penalties on first half tax payments on real and personal property, due May 15, to June 30 and first half tax payments on real and personal property (resorts) due May 31 to July 15.
The second resolution presented by Norikane reduces on-sale liquor licenses from $1,500 per year to $1,000, and reduces on-sale wine/strong beer authorization(s) from $300 per year to $200 while all other requirements remain in effect including late fees. The resolutions will be voted on May 5.
Norikane also reported that the county audit is taking place remotely and state auditors will schedule a visit when appropriate. She also reported that county investments generated higher income than anticipated and some surplus funds were used to build the Longville Ambulance Facility and equipment purchases for the Pine River Transfer Station.
Environmental Services Department Director John Ringle reported the dates for household hazardous waste pickups for devices such as computers, televisions, batteries, etc. These items can be dropped off at the following times and locations:
• Walker, June 9, 1 to 4 p.m., County Highway Garage
• Lakeshore, June 25, 1 to 4 p.m., City Hall
• Longville, July 15, noon to 3 p.m., City Hall
• Remer, August 7 10 a.m. to noon, Remer Hardware Store
• Outing, August 7, 1 to 3 p.m., Crooked Lake Town Hall
• May Township, August 12, 2 to 4 p.m., County Garage/Transfer Station
Ringle also reported some minor changes to Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspections to accommodate social distancing. He also reported there has been no communication from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources regarding continued training of AIS inspectors. Cass County has some trained inspectors, but they will not be able to cover as many lake accesses as last year until training continues.
In other business, the Board:
Approved funding for building repairs and maintenance as needed, at Deep Portage Learning Center through Sept. 1.
Approved road striping contract to AAA Striping Service Co., at $143,427.30.
