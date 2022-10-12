The Cass County Board met Oct. 4 to discuss a powerline issue at the Deep Portage Learning Center and a minor election change regarding absentee voting. 

Elections Administrator Pam Smith  provided an update regarding direct balloting procedures. Absentee voters who choose to vote before election day can deposit their absentee ballots directly into a ballot tabulator, rather than use the envelope process. She also noted that direct balloting (in person absentee voting) ends the day before the election.

