The Cass County Board met Oct. 4 to discuss a powerline issue at the Deep Portage Learning Center and a minor election change regarding absentee voting.
Elections Administrator Pam Smith provided an update regarding direct balloting procedures. Absentee voters who choose to vote before election day can deposit their absentee ballots directly into a ballot tabulator, rather than use the envelope process. She also noted that direct balloting (in person absentee voting) ends the day before the election.
Land Commissioner Mark Gossman reported that the electrical service line to Deep Portage has reached its maximum service life and Crow Wing Power cannot utilize the existing electrical line route that goes under Big Deep Lake. Permits are required to bury the new cable under Big Deep Lake but the permit was denied for a lack of a feasible upland route.
A feasible alternative for an underground electrical service cable was explored in conjunction with Crow Wing Power, Deep Portage and the Land Department and can be connected once fiber optic lines are buried along 17th Avenue.
In other business the Board:
Approved final payment to Gladden construction for Bungo and Mosquito Creek bridge replacement and box culverts on C.R. 103.
Heard Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provide a summary of the Minnesota State Auditor’s audit for 2021. There were no findings to report and all requirements and conditions were met regarding COVID-related grants.
Approved a $20 monthly core benefit rate increase regarding county employee insurance while increasing the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Savings Account plan from a $3,500 deductible to a $3,750 deductible to keep and fourth quarter rollover, as required by the Internal Revenue Service.
