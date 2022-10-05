The Cass County Board met Sept. 20 in Boy River to hear updates on the Deep Portage project in the last of their “on the road” meetings held around the community. 

County Administrator Josh Stevenson and CFO Sandra Norikane presented an update on the roof repair project. They noted project costs, additional items necessary for completion related to the main lodge including heating and air updates as well as sheetrock replacement. The current revenue budget was adjusted for insurance proceeds resulting in a reduced commitment from the Deep Portage Foundation (DPF).

