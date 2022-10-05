The Cass County Board met Sept. 20 in Boy River to hear updates on the Deep Portage project in the last of their “on the road” meetings held around the community.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson and CFO Sandra Norikane presented an update on the roof repair project. They noted project costs, additional items necessary for completion related to the main lodge including heating and air updates as well as sheetrock replacement. The current revenue budget was adjusted for insurance proceeds resulting in a reduced commitment from the Deep Portage Foundation (DPF).
The project was expected to take longer but the construction crew consisted of approximately 30 workers, which reduced the timeline significantly. Representatives of the DPF reported that the project went well and that communication between the contractor and the Learning Center through the county’s representative Mark Beard was exceptional. They also supported additional compensation to Beard, outside of his contract terms. The Board clarified that the contract with Beard provides compensation at $50 per hour.
During the pitched roof replacement and insulation project, it was discovered that the flat roof on the main lodge is leaking into the kitchen area requiring replacement. It was recommended that all remaining flat roof sections be replaced and existing insulation inspected for damage or moisture. All damaged or wet insulation under the flat roofs will be replaced as part of this project.
This project will be funded by insurance proceeds and project savings from the pitched roof contract. The board then approved the contract with Jackson & Associates for $132,000 to replace the flat roofs on Deep Portage main lodge
In other business the Board:
Held a public hearing for the second and final reading of an ordinance to enact the Golf Cart Ordinance to regulate golf cart use on city and county roads in Lake Shore.
Administrator Stevenson reported that no written comments were received because of the hearing notice, and no one appeared before the board to comment. Chairman Kangas closed the public hearing at 6:14 p.m. Stevenson then asked for a motion to approve the second reading and final adoption of the ordinance.
Approved a joint powers agreement between Cass County and the Port Authority of the City of Saint Paul.
Approved a proclamation designating Oct. 2-8 as national 4-H week in Cass County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.