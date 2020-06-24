The Cass County Board voted to lift limitations on access to county buildings beginning Sept. 1, during the June 16 meeting at the Pine Lake Township Hall.
The board also heard discussion regarding a sealed bid timber auction, changes to dumping regulations for commercial haulers, as well as two public hearings.
The first hearing was for a new liquor license for 64 Stop, located near Motley in Meadow Brook Township. The license was approved.
The second hearing was held to discuss traffic flow between Whipolt Beach right through Huddle’s Resort to the neighborhood west of Huddle’s Resort, including Trapper’s Landing Lodge, on Whipholt Beach Rd. NW in Pine Lake Township.
Several local citizens showed up to voice concerns as well as Adam Arnold who spoke on behalf of the Trapper’s Landing Owner’s Association, stating the issue was a safety concern for residents so they wouldn’t have to drive their ATVs, dirt bikes or other vehicles on Hwy. 200 in order to get to Whipholt Beach.
Kay Huddle spoke to the issue of safety as well, stating that the resort has had to stop several vehicles traveling at high rates of speed on the road in question in an area where resort customers walk with their kids and pets.
Local resident Mike McGee declared that the resort shouldn’t have to suffer the inherent danger due to people not wanting to drive their vehicles to Hwy. 200 around the resort.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson said that it is not in the interest of the county to get involved. The board took no action leaving the issue up to the landowners and the court system.
In other business the board:
Approved road construction projects for highways 5, 47 and 46, all located between Hackensack and Longville, to Anderson Brothers’ Construction for the low bid.
Approved a motion for after hours and holiday disposal for commercial haulers to dump solid waste at a fee of $150.
Approved a proposal to install a section of fence at Hackensack’s Southside recycling site.
Approved installing a drop-box, for payment, and video surveillance at the May Township location.
Approved changing the July 30 timber auction to a sealed-bid auction.
